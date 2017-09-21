LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a civil miscellaneous application seeking disqualification of Kalsoom Nawaz who was recently elected member of the National Assembly from the NA-120 constituency. Justice Aminuddin Khan passed the order while hearing the petition as “objection case” and sustained the objection of the registrar’s office.

The judge observed that the Supreme Court had already issued a decision on the matter, dismissing petitions against the candidature of Kalsoom. Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree had moved the application.

, arguing that the returning officer wrongly accepted nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz as her husband Nawaz Sharif stood disqualified in Panama Papers case for being a non-righteous and non-sagacious person. Kalsoom also concealed facts about her assets and liabilities in the nomination papers, which the returning officer ignored in sheer violation of his mandatory duties.

He prayed to the court to slap a lifetime disqualification on Kalsoom for being dependent of a disqualified prime minister and concealing facts from the election commission.

The petitioner however pleaded the court to review an earlier decision in which a full bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, through a majority decision, dismissed all petitions challenging nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz.