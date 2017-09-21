LAHORE - An Elite Police Force officer was shot at and wounded by two motorcyclists as he tried to fight back a robbery attempt on Raiwind Road on Wednesday evening.

Police sources said the robbers also snatched away a pistol, gold chain and other valuables from police sub-inspector Yawar Ali, who was rushed to Jinnah Hospital with bullet wounds. The gunmen fled on their two-wheeler.

Yawar Ali was on his way home when two motorcyclists stopped him on a busy road. As he tried to fight back, the robbers opened fire at him and fled after snatching his pistol, cash and other valuables. The officer sustained a bullet in the leg. He was admitted to the hospital by rescue workers.

The area police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police were hunting for the gunmen but no arrest was made till late Wednesday night.