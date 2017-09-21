LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government policy of merit and transparency in development projects has been acknowledged worldwide.

Selfless service to the public is the pivot of the PML-N government’s policy and this policy will be pursued in any case to provide better facilities to the masses in every area of public life, the chief minister said while talking to a delegation of party workers and legislators who called on him here on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that mega projects had been initiated to provide basic facilities to people. “People cannot be served through rhetoric or hollow slogans but one has to work really hard for it. We fully believe in public service and the journey of serving the masses will continue in future as well,” he said.

Shehbaz said the culture of transparency and merit had been promoted in the province because it was the only way to achieve the goal of progress and prosperity. “Pursuance of the policy of merit and transparency has accelerated the journey of development,” he said. He said the PML-N government had set records of transparency, quality and speed in projects of public service. “The four-year tenure of the PML-N government is a clear proof of transparency, public service and honesty. International organisations have also acknowledged the policy of transparency of the incumbent government,” he claimed. He said that people were reaping the fruits of speedy development. “During our four-year tenure, the foundation of a prosperous and developed Pakistan has been laid,” he said.

Shehbaz said that national interest had always been given precedence by the PML-N and norms of tolerance, national unity and civility were promoted. “Participation of all federating units in welfare programmes of the Punjab government is a valiant proof of it,” he said. He said that economy had been strengthened by solid policies of the government during the last four years and a strong economy had started bearing the fruit. He said that a corruption-free and merit-based culture had been promoted in the province. He pointed out that Punjab was leading all provinces in terms of performance. He said, “We are required to move ahead as a team in the journey of development by following the golden principles of hard work, honesty and trust.” He said the rule of law, merit and justice had been ensured in the province and all people had equal opportunities to excel. He said the PML-N leadership had come up to people’s expectations after winning the 2013 general elections and it was moving towards fulfillment of promises it had made with people. During the elections of 2018, people will again let the politics of service, honesty and trust to succeed, he concluded.

PEACE DAY MESSAGE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that peace, love and affection are basic teachings of Islam. He said that everyone in this world wanted peace, but injustice, ignorance, deprivation and aggression were major hurdles in the way of peace, said the chief minister in his message on the occasion of International Peace Day.

The chief minister said the purpose of celebrating this day was to sensitise people about the importance and need for peace in the society and added that on this day a rich tribute would be paid to all those who sacrificed their lives for peace.

