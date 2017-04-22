LAHORE - Speakers of a seminar in connection with 79th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal have underscored the need for spreading Iqbal’s philosophy among youth.

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised the seminar in collaboration with the Pakistan Workers Trust on Friday.

Among others, the speakers included Chairman Pakistan Workers Trust Justice (Retd) Mian Mehboob Ahmed, daughter in law of Allama Iqbal Justice (Retd) Nasira Iqbal, former judge of Supreme Court Justice (Retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali and Professor Dr Syed Akram Ikram Shah. Secretary of Nazaria Pakistan Trust Shahid Rasheed moderated the seminar.

NPT chairman Rafique Tarar said youth was the prime focus of Iqbal’s poetry and no nation can progress without an active participation of its youth. Justice (r) Mian Mehboob Ahmed said Iqbal sought practical steps from youth to bring a change in life. He regretted that the youth was forgetting teachings of Iqbal and urged them to revert to his teachings to make a prosperous Pakistan.

Nazaria Pakistan Trust Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmed said Iqbal’s poetry ignited a desire for liberty in the inhabitants of many continents besides the Muslims of sub-continent.

Justice (r) Nasira Iqbal said Iqbal had always desired a hard work from youth in order to bring a change in their lives. Other speakers of the seminar also paid glowing tributes to the towering personality of Iqbal and resolved to spread out his message through all possible means.