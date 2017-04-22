LAHORE - HomeNet Pakistan and home based workers of Punjab has welcomed the Punjab chief minster’s initiative to approve the HBW’s policy in provincial cabinet.

The policy approval makes Punjab the second province in the country to legally recognise home-based workers. It is indeed a step forward toward the recognition of the home based workers of the province.

The Provincial Policy is based upon the guidelines and salient features of the draft National Policy on the HBWs as formulated by the federal government of Pakistan and has been finalised through exhaustive consultation with the stake holders including entrepreneurs, organisations of employers and workers, government departments concerned viz a viz representatives of civil society organisations, local bodies and district governments in the post 18th constitutional amendment scenario.

The Policy on Home Based Workers is intended to develop strategies, plans and programmes for the protection & promotion of rights and benefits of the Home Based Workers (HBWs). The goal of the policy is to recognise and accept the rights of the HBWs through legislative and administrative actions; accord legal equality; focus on their needs, concerns and demands through an institutional approach at all levels.