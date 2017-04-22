FARZANA CHAUDHRY

LAHORE - Pakistani government should implement the decision on the punishment of Indian spymaster Kalbhushan Jhadav, a top military ex-officer has said, ruling out any diplomatic compromise.

“Pakistan Army can face any foreign attack and fully capable to defend the homeland,” General (r) Ihsanul Haq, the former Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, said in an interview with Nawa-i-Waqt’s Sunday Magazine.

Talking about different occasions when Pakistan’s role was questioned post 9/11 scenario, he said Pakistan could not avoid Afghan war when the rest of the world was ready to wage a war in the neighbouring country.

The general said that they went to the US, the UK and other western countries alongwith former Saudi foreign minister Saud al-Faisal to deescalate the tense situation - but the war was inevitable.

He also said during the interview that Afghanistan is major producer of drugs that kill the humans across the globe.

Further talking about the war on terror, the former CJCSC said on one hand, the US had backdoor links with the Taliban while on the other hand it blames Pakistan to have communication with them.

The interview will be published on April 23rd, Sunday.