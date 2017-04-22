LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Punjab to meet on April 24 (Monday).

Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal would chair the 28th session of the Assembly which is likely to continue for two weeks.

Meanwhile, a 16-member delegation of European Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs led by Mr David McAllister called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan at the Assembly chambers on Friday. The Speaker briefed the delegation about Assembly’s legislative history, rules of procedure and the parliamentary traditions dating back to pre-independence period. Head of the delegation, David McAllister appreciate the legislation done by the Assembly in the public interest. He also lauded the efforts made by the government to promote democratic traditions and development activities in Punjab province. David also observed that democracy was taking roots in Pakistan with the passage of time. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that Pakistan was a frontline state against terrorism and had suffered an enormous loss both in terms of men and material. He also mentioned some the radical steps taken by the Pakistan to curb the menace of terrorism.