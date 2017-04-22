LAHORE - Experts are seeing relief for heat stricken people during the next week due to dust raising winds and scattered rains under the influence of westerly disturbance.

A westerly wave of moderate intensity prevailing over upper parts of the county is likely to persist till Monday.

The system is likely to give rainfall of varying intensities with high velocity winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday to Monday. Dust raising winds with isolated showers are expected in Islamabad and Punjab during the period. Rains with windstorm are also expected at isolated places of Queta, Zhob, Sibi and Naseerabad divisions on Sunday-Monday.

Rains and high velocity winds are likely to give relief to the people from prevailing severe heat wave by decreasing temperature by 3-5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe heat wave with frequent outages adding to the miseries of people.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 49C. Maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded 46C, Larkana 45C, Sibbi, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalnagar and Chhor 44C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 42C and 28C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 28 per cent.

People preferred to stay indoors to save themselves from harsh weather conditions, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

The Lahorites thronged Lahore Canal to get some relief from the prevailing heat wave. Not only yoth but also elderly people were seen beating the heat by taking bath in the canal. At certain places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud colored water.