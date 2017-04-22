LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau Director General Shahzad Saleem handed a cheque of more than 4,578,904 rupees to Fesco officials, according to a release issued on Friday.

The Faisalabad Electiricty Suppply Company (Fesco) had contacted NAB Lahore in 2016 regarding its commercial, industrial and residential defaulters of up to Rs4.58 million and it was alleged that all these electricity defaulters were not willfully paying their electricity bill. The bureau initiated an inquiry against all the defaulters and managed to start recovery of defaulted money through Voluntary Return (VR) in the same year, according to the NAB statement. The inquiry is currently at concluding stage and till now NAB Lahore has recovered Rs4,578,904, it further said.