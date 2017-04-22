LAHORE - Lahore’s Operations police chief Dr Haider Ashraf Friday said that at least 5,000 buildings are identified and geo-tagged as part of the security survey. The police will ensure foolproof security by dividing these identified structures into different categories.

The latest security measures are part of the digital policing project launched in Lahore in recent years. The state-of-the-art police operations rooms are connected to the geo-tagged buildings to monitor security arrangements.

At least 1517 banks, 1511 schools, 820 worship places, 255 markets, 287 fuel stations, 196 government offices, and 128 hotels are successfully geo-tagged by Lahore police. “We have completed the geo-tagging of 5000 buildings in Lahore during a short span of time. The initiative will help police review the security of these buildings on regular basis,” DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf told reporters on Friday.

The DIG said that the Beat Officers were directed to check the security arrangements of identified buildings on a daily basis by using a mobile phone application installed in their android phones. “We will carry out security audit of geo-tagged buildings by updating information regarding the deployment of guards, CCTV cameras, vantage points, and walkthrough gates at such places,” the officer explained.

All the Beat Officers, as part of the security strategy, would update the relevant information by using mobile phone application on the spot. The station house officers were directed to provide all information regarding banks, hotels, worship places, schools, markets, public offices, parks, hospitals, and fuel stations located in their respective areas. DIG Haider Ashraf further said that city police department was utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and properties of the public. He said that all important buildings located in Lahore would be geo-tagged very soon. When the geo-tagging could be completed, city police officers would register security deployment at all buildings on a daily basis by using android phone applications.