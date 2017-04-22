LAHORE - The Punjab University syndicate did not confirm appointment of Dr Makshoof Athar as director Institute of Chemistry, it was learnt.

Dr Makshoof was appointed as director by the incumbent Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, a couple of weeks ago for the third time.

When this paper investigated into the matter as why Dr Makshoof was not confirmed as the department head by the syndicate, the top varsity body, it was told that inquiries were underway against him on financial embezzlement and his illegal appointment of Professor of Physical Chemistry.

It was learnt that the inquiry report prepared on the syndicate direction was not part of the agenda on April 8 rather the anticipatory order dated February 21, 2017 that appointed Dr Athar as the institute head.

It was learnt that during the syndicate meeting the internal selected members wanted to confirm both Dr Shahid Ghazi for department of Geology head and Dr Athar as the head of chemistry department but the some external members raised objections.

Dr Athar’s position as the chemistry department head is questioned after the syndicate refused to confirm the university provisional order.

Sources in the varsity said that a seat of professor of physical chemistry was advertised a couple of years back. Many people including the incumbent head of the Chemistry department Dr Athar applied, though he had not specialisation in Physical chemistry. At that time, Dean Dr Mujahid Kamran declared him ineligible for the slot. Dr Kamran wrote that specialisation was necessary for the area that was advertised for the top slot of the professor.

Moreover, the dean had already clarified a policy that a candidate must have an MSc and PhD in the subject he wanted to apply for. Many other people had also applied for the slot of professor of physical chemistry. The university by adopting the recruitment process sent the CVs of the applicants to the foreign experts for evaluation.

The foreign referees didn't put his name in the first three as the sources confirmed. The PU additional registrar Dr Aurangzeb had then issued interview letters to all the candidates including Dr Makshoof for appearance in selection board.

Later, letters were issued that the said interviews were postponed but surprisingly on the same day interview of only Dr Makshoof Athar was conducted. He was selected as professor of physical chemistry despite the irrelevant qualification. Later, he got the seat converted to give justification to his recruitment and selection process.

Dr Makshoof Athar was not available for his comment.

Recently, Dr Kamran was replaced by Dr Nasir. Dr Nasir once again appointed Dr Makshoof as director of the chemistry Institute till further orders. When his nomination was forwarded to the Syndicate for final approval, some of the Syndicate members raised serious objections on it and the body did not confirm his appointment.

When this newspaper tried to get the registrar’s Dr Khalid Khan version, he didn’t turn up.

A similar case was reported at the Institute of Geology when the VC Dr Zafar Moeen appointed D Shahid Ghazi replacing Dr Shahid Jamil Sameeni. Later, the VC Dr Nasir put Dr Ghazi’s appointment as director in abeyance and entrusted the charge to the dean faculty of science.