LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Orange Cab Scheme to distribute one lakh vehicles among the unemployed youth.

Presiding over a meeting held on Friday to review proposals for launching Orange Cab Scheme and digital system of payments, the chief minister directed to constitute Cabinet Committee and said that the committee should submit final proposals in next few days about both programs.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif has said that Orange Cab Scheme will be initiated this year and one lakh vehicles will be given to unemployed youth under this scheme on soft terms. One lakh youth will get jobs due to this scheme and six lakh people of thousands families will benefit and Orange Cab Scheme will result in increasing job opportunities.

He said that Punjab government has already given 50,000 vehicles to the youth under Apna Rozgar Scheme which has provided unemployed youth with a respectable earning opportunity to improve social status of their families. He said that government has invested billions of rupees in both schemes and just like Yellow Cab scheme this Orange Cab Scheme will also prove fruitful.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to present recommendations for promotion of small and medium enterprises. He also ordered to review the provision of tractors to small cultivators at grace rates. He said that there is a dire need of state of the art driving school, so steps in this regard should be opted soon.

The chief minister said that Apna Rozgaar Scheme has been a successful scheme which was highly praised by the public and recovery procedure of this scheme was hundred percent. He said that Punjab government has promoted E-governance and culture of transparency in province and ensured quality in the development projects.

He said that digital payment system will end up corruption, frauds and facilitate the people as E-Cards will provide different services to the customers. Digital system will also provide relief to farmers and the process to redress damage from natural disasters will be improved, he added.

Provincial Minister for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, President Bank of Punjab Naeem-ud-Din Khan, Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Chairman Bank of Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries and senior officials of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

LAW AND ORDER

Shehbaz Sharif directed all departments concerned to make their best efforts to ensure protection to the life and property of the citizens. The chief minister who chaired a meeting to review overall law and order situation, progress of Safe City Project Lahore and matters related to Safe City Projects in 6 big cities, directed concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to improve law & order situation.

He wanted the police to perform their duties diligently towards eradication of criminal elements. He asked for taking indiscriminate action against such elements. The Chief Minister said that Punjab government has provided all-out resources to improve public peace and will do so in future as well.

He said that information technology is being benefitted for implementing integrated program to secure cities and Punjab Safe City project has been started in this regard which is directly related to improving law & order situation.

Therefore, pace of work should be accelerated to complete the project within stipulated period. He also wanted the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to itself take decisions regarding setting up of this project in six cities.

The chief minister ordered for setting up a committee for furthering execution of the Safe City Projects in six cities which he added, is key to key to combat terrorism. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Gadhi, Jahangir Khanzada, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Acting Inspector General Police and concerned officials and senior officers attended the meeting.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan embarked on the road to progress.

Talking to delegation of the PML-N, the chief minister said that development projects valuing billions of rupees have been completed during four years while round the clock work is going on a number of public-welfare projects.

He said that every project of PML-N is singular with regard to standard, quality, speed and transparency. No opponent of the government can raise finger to their transparency. He said that the development and prosperity programme will be completed under Nawaz Sharif.