LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 28 illegal businesses of quacks and initiated proceedings against them.

The PHC teams conducted raids on 45 centres in different parts of the city and found 28 unlawfully working as dental clinics, laboratories and allopathic clinics. They were unqualified to render any kind of medical services. PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr Ajmal Khan said the Commission had launched a coordinated anti-quackery campaign and so far had closed down more than 5,600 businesses of quacks and imposed a fine of Rs34 million on them. “In last three weeks of its campaign in Lahore, the PHC teams visited more than 200 clinics and sealed 125 for being involved in illegal practices,” he said. The closed clinics included Hafiz Shifa Jarahi and Ahmad Jarahi Shifa Khana in Chungi Ammar Sadhu, Madina Medical Store and Bhatti Clinic in Satellite Town, Irfan Medical and Tariq Medical Store in Yohannabad, Chaudhry Medical Store in Gajjumatta, Al-Noor Dental and Optical Centre, Healthcare Clinic and Muhammad Ashraf Clinic in Qainchi Bazaar, Madina Homeopathic and Diagnostic Lab, Fatima Lab, Ahmad First Aid Centre and Sardar Jee Younani Dawakhana in Green Town and Baghariyan, Shalimar Laboratory on Shalimar Link Road, Sirajul Sehat and Tariq Medical Laboratory in Daroghawala, Hashmi Medical Store in Fatehgarh, Al-Shifa Clinic in Hameedpura, Afzal Butt Jarrah in Salamatpura, Mian Medical Store and Clinic in Begum Kot, Riaz Haddi Jorr, Chaudhary Hospital and Ultrasound and Maternity Home, Sheikh Imran Haddi Jorr, Homeo Doctor Shaheen Arif, Smile Dental Clinic, Ameer-e-Millat Medical Store and Eitmad Clinic in Wagah Town. The PHC teams allowed 17 clinics to continue operations because they were run by qualified and registered practitioners.