LAHORE: The court of the additional sessions judge on Monday heard the case of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Rs10 billion damages against PTI chief Imran Khan. Khan had accused Shehbaz of offering him billions of rupees for withdrawing the Panama case against the ruling family. No reply was submitted by the PTI chief in the court. The court again issued a notice to Khan, telling him to file his reply to the petition by September 9.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Azfar Sultan Abrar Syed continued proceedings on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s application seeking damages from Khan. The court has been requested to issue a decree worth Rs10 billion damages against Khan for defaming Shehbaz. It may be mentioned that Khan had said that Shehbaz offered him Rs10 billion if he withdraws the Panama case against the Sharif family. According to the application, Khan willingly tried to fool the nation by levelling allegations against Shehbaz and defamed him to gain political mileage.