LAHORE - There are slight chances of Zil-Haj moon sighting today and as such Eid-ul-Azha will most likely fall on Saturday (September 2). Central Ruet-e-Hall Committee and Regional Committee will meet today to make a decision.

As per the meteorological department, Zil-Haj moon was born on a crossing conjunction point at 23:30 on Monday. According to astronomical parameters, there is a slight chance of sighting the moon on Tuesday evening. The weather is expected to be cloudy in most parts of the country. Sighting of a 20 hours old moon in cloudy weather is almost impossible. As such first Zil-Haj will be on Thursday and Eid-ul-Azha will fall on next Saturday.