LAHORE - A 25-year-old factory worker was stabbed to death by his colleague over a petty dispute involving a residential quarter in the Manga Mandi area early on Monday, police said.

The deceased was later identified as Attique Awan, a resident of district Bhakkar. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The attacker, named by police as Moazzam, was at large till late on Monday night. Police sources said Attique and Moazzam were friends and they were working at spinning mills in the Manga Mandi area. They were living together at a rented quarter. On the day of the incident, they exchanged words over some issue. Moazzam got infuriated and repeatedly stabbed Attique with a knife.

Rescue workers said Attique was rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries where he died later.

The attacker managed to escape from the crime scene. The police filed a murder case against Moazzam and launched an investigation.