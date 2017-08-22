Hours before announcing a countrywide strike, lawyers showed their violent side on Monday by damaging the main gate of Lahore High Court after a full bench ordered non-bailable arrest warrants for Multan High Court Bar Association President Sher Zaman Qureshi in a contempt case. Qureshi and his colleagues have been accused of humiliating a judge at Multan Bench on July 24 when Justice Qasim Khan of Multan Bench was hearing a mosque land case. The club-carrying lawyers clashed with the police and threw stones towards the cops on duty. Police used water cannon and teargas to clear the premises of enraged lawyers. It quickly turned into a battle scene that lasted for an hour, causing a mess on The Mall - the heart of the Punjab capital. Later, the lawyers staged a sit-in at the GPO Chowk that lasted till evening. The Lahore High Court Bar Association has announced a boycott of the courts across the province today (Tuesday).