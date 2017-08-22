LAHORE - Faisal Mir, the Pakistan People’s Party candidate from NA-120, will challenge the decision of Election Tribunal which has rejected the appeals filed against acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N candidate Begum Kalsoom Nawaz by the Election Commission.

Addressing a gathering of his supporters at Mohni Road on Tuesday, Mir said that he would move the next appellate forum against the rejection of his petition.

He alleged that the election tribunal did not consider his objections on merit and did not even ask the concerned departments made respondents in his petition to verify the facts.

He said he would also move the court against acceptance of the nomination papers of PTI candidate, Dr Yasmin Rashid who did not get the party ticket from the parliamentary board as required under the law.

Mir deplored the police action against his party workers and stated that the Punjab government was running the election campaign of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

He alleged that police tried to close his election office last night and misbehaved with two of his party workers, Arif Khan and Khalid Butt, who are responsible for organising his election campaign.

He said police action could not deter the party workers’ resolve to run election campaign in NA-120.

He expressed his determination to get the wife of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif disqualified from the court.