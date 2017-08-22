LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Monday announced results of the Independence Day Restaurant Beautification Contest, which was held across Punjab.

Monal Restaurant won the top position in Lahore. Bundu Khan-Gulberg grabbed the second position and Salt n Pepper stood third in Lahore.

In Faisalabad, according to the PFA, Al-Azizia Restaurant grabbed the first position, Burger King second and Kanwal Restaurant third. In Multan, Shah Jahan Grill, Bundu Khan and Pizza Garden on Old Bahawalpur Road grabbed the first, second and third positions, respectively. In Rawalpindi Savour, Safoon Foodies and Alhaikal Foods grabbed first, second and third positions, respectively.

In Gujranwala, Meraan Hotel, Mughal Mehal Restaurant and Bundu Khan Restaurant grabbed the first, second and third positions, respectively. PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said the purpose of arranging the competition was to encourage restaurants to raise their standards and provide best quality food and ambiance to customers.