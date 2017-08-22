LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the multifaceted China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for economic development of the country, as China has made an investment of billions of dollars in energy and other development projects in Pakistan under this project.

“Timely completion of development schemes and savings in predetermined expenditure are wonderful achievements of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. Many of the CPEC-related initiatives have been completed with total transparency, speed and quality, while many others are near completion. Historic projects under the CPEC are living examples of Pak-China friendship. As a result of sincere efforts made by the government, many of the electricity producing projects have started generating electricity,” he said while talking to a delegation of MNAs and MPAs belonging to different districts of the province here on Monday.

The chief minister said that Rs165 billion had been saved in three major gas-based electricity producing projects. No example can be found in the 70-year history of the country of such savings in development projects, he claimed. He said that CPEC was a symbol of development and prosperity and work on CPEC-related projects was going on with full speed. He said that speedy completion of development projects during the tenure of the PML-N in Pakistan had been cited as an example throughout the world. He said that not only Pakistan but the entire region would benefit from CPEC. After completion of this initiative, he said, a new era of development and prosperity would usher in in the entire region. He said the magnificent CPEC project had created many new opportunities of investment in Pakistan. He said that growing investment in the country had created numerous opportunities of employment. He said CPEC was a reality and it would change destiny of the country.

Shehbaz said that CPEC would result in eradication of terrorism and fanaticism from the region. Similarly, he said, CPEC would play an effective role in overcoming issues like poverty and unemployment. He said this project would change the course of destiny and added that “we all should work collectively to make this essential project of national importance a success”. He said “we all will collectively remove every obstacle coming in the way of this great project. No stone will be left unturned to complete CPEC-related initiatives along with the achievement of their objectives. The CPEC-related projects are related to the entire country and people of all federating units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, will equally benefit from them.” He said the Punjab government had promoted a corruption-free culture and transparency in the province and maintained that all development schemes were an example of their own with regard to transparency, quality and speed. “The fruits of speedy development are reaching people in the province. After completion of mega projects, masses are getting relief and various other facilities,” he said. He said that people were real asset of Pakistan and the journey of public service would continue. “As long as we are alive, we shall continue to serve people. Resources of the province have been mobilised to improve the quality of life of the common man. Similarly, development of social sector is our first priority and billions of rupees are being spent on projects of education, healthcare and provision of clean drinking water to people,” he concluded.