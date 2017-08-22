LAHORE - The Home department issued a threat alert Monday, fearing terrorists may attack vulnerable places in the metropolitan. The hostile agencies of neighbouring countries or banned outfits may attack government offices on The Mall, according to sources.

The action may be suicidal, or firing on important personalities and government officers. All the law enforcing agencies are advised to be alert.

Lahore has been targetted by terrorists in recent months.

On August 8, a man was killed while up to 46 people were injured when an explosion occurred in a truck at a parking stand on Outfall Road. The powerful blast damaged, partially or heavily, more than 100 vehicles, such as cars, mini-trucks and motorcycles parked at the stand.

On July 24, at least 26 people, including nine policemen, were killed while 58 others were injured in a bombing attack near the Arfa Karim IT Tower on Lahore's Ferozepur Road.

Lahore's DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said that the blast, which occurred at around 3:55pm, was a "suicide attack" and that “police were the target”. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility, stating that a "suicide attacker" had used a motorcycle bomb to target police officials. Another blast, targeting a census team in April, had resulted in the deaths of six people, including five forces personnel. A suicide blast on February 13 had ripped through a camp of protesting chemists in front of the Punjab Assembly, leaving 13 people dead and 70 others wounded.