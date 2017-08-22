LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has rejected and condemned a campaign on the social media regarding alleged leak of Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2017 paper and asked the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against those running the malicious campaign.

The UHS spokesman termed the news about paper leak baseless and said it was aimed at maligning the institution known for valid, reliable and secure systems. “The fact is that some mischievous elements, after conclusion of the test on Sunday, retyped and hand-drew a few questions and diagrams of physics section of the paper and posted those at exactly 04:28pm on a fake Facebook account named ‘Ya mbbs ha mamu’. The admin of the account gave an impression as if the paper was leaked before the test, which is absolutely incorrect. The test concluded at 12:00 noon that day whereas the questions were uploaded after more than four hours,” he added.

The spokesman said that the objective of the post was to create unrest among the candidates and incite them against the university and the government. He said that UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan had written to FIA Cyber Crime Wing to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring all those to justice who were involved in this conspiracy. He said that involvement of commercial tuition academies could not be ruled out. He advised the candidates not to lend an ear to these rumour mongers and reject all such concocted stories. The UHS would not compromise on principles of justice, merit, equity and transparency, he concluded.

Date for Diyal Singh College admissions extended again

Government Diyal Singh College Principal Naeem Akbar Yasin has announced extension in the date of admission for the students seeking admission in first year classes. Earlier, the date was extended to August 15, 2017 but keeping in view some hurdles in the admission process, it was decided to further extend the date till August 30, 2017.

No changes have been made in the admission policy.