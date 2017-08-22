LAHORE - The University of Education’s syndicate has approved Rs1.84 billion annual budget for the financial year 2017-18 in its 51th meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam. According to budget documents, Rs1425m have been reserved for non-development while Rs418m will be spent on development projects.
During the meeting, the vice chancellor briefed the Syndicate members about the UoE development programs in detail.