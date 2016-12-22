LAHORE - A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court yesterday challenging appointment of four professors of the Institute of Education and Research, Punjab University, for being against the criterion of Higher Education Commission and law of the varsity.

Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem filed the petition and submitted that the appointment of four professors of the Punjab University including Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Shahid, Prof Dr Abid Hussain Ch, Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali and Prof Dr Rizwan Akram Rana was in violation of criteria set by the HEC and law of the varsity.

The lawyer-petitioner submitted that all these professors were appointed in the Institute of Education and Research (IER) on May 5, 2011 with effect from June 4, 2008 in violation of HEC criterion of having at least 12 research articles to their credit in the HEC recognised journals but none of the professors fulfilled this legal requirement.

The petitioner added that the professors’ appointment was also violation of clause 5 of the statute 6 of the Schedule of University of the Punjab University Act 1973 as the referees whom the research papers of the professors were sent for evaluation were neither approved by the syndicate nor had the background in the subject of education.

The petitioner further argued that in the first meeting of the selection board two members had refused to appoint these professors but in the second meeting they were not called or informed and the said professors were illegally and unlawfully appointed in their absence.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare their appointment as illegal and unlawful. The petition will be taken up by Justice Jawad Hassan today.