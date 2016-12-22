LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday allowed petition of a visually impaired person who had applied for the post of Senior Elementary School Educator, with observation that a visually impaired person can be appointed as a teacher.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announced the judgment on petition filed by Hafiz Junaid Mahmood who had challenged the recruitment policy after he was denied job of SESE on open merit.

The CJ held that persons with different abilities were eligible to be recruited on open merits in addition to quota reserved for disabled persons. The CJ declared unconstitutional Punjab government’s recruitment policy to effect of disabled person quota, with directions to it to reframe the policy.

The petitioner through his counsel had submitted that definition of disabled person in the recruitment policy was against the definition of a disabled person as given in section 2(c) of the Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981. He contended he was entitled to be considered on open merit at par with other candidates and in addition to that a person with disabilities enjoyed a 3 per cent special quota under section 10 of the ordinance. The lawyers of the government had opposed his petition saying that a blind person cannot be appointed as teacher as he cannot control class or maintain discipline. They contended that it was the reason that the petitioner was not eligible to apply for the said post.

A blind person was not eligible to apply for the post of teacher because he could not write on a blackboard, they further argued.

They said the right of the petitioner to seek employment had to be proportionately balanced with the rights of the children to get proper education, while the right to education was the dominant right. They also challenged the maintainability of the petition saying the courts could not interfere in policy matters. However, the chief justice rejected this argument.

In his judgment, the CJ held that “right to life, dignity and equality mandated that state and its organs to make serious endeavours to provide reasonable accommodation to persons with disabilities so that they could be mainstreamed and made useful and productive members of the society.”

He also held that 3 per cent quota under the ordinance was an additional benefit and did not restrict a person with disabilities to apply for the general quota. The CJ set aside Section 4D of the recruitment policy with directions to the government to consider the candidacy of the petitioner for the post of SESE on open merit.

The CJ also directed the Punjab government that if needed, the petitioner be considered against 3 per cent quota which was made for persons with disabilities. The court ordered the government to comply with the order within the period of one month.