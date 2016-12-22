LAHORE: The Philippines government has awarded presidential award in recognition of Defence Adil Hospital Director Administration Fahad Sheikh for development, help and tireless services for Philippines origin people living in Pakistan.
As many as 103 people were nominated from 22 countries for the Philippines presidential award. Winning of award will build Pakistan’s soft image in Philippines. –OUR STAFF REPORTERThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Dec-2016 here.