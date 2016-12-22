LAHORE - Three persons of a family were among five people who died in accidents on the Raiwind road yesterday, police and rescue workers said.

In the first incident, two university students died while another wounded critically when a trailer smashed into a motorcycle on the Raiwind road yesterday. Three young men riding on a motorcycle were coming back from the university campus when a trailer hit their two-wheeler on the busy road. As a result, two of them died on the spot while the third was shifted to a hospital in serious condition.

Police reached the spot and arrested the trailer driver. The deceased were identified by police as Shah Nawaz and Sawar Ali, said to be residents of Gujranwala and Sheikhupura. The victims were students at a private university and they were living at a nearby hospital.

The second accident also took place on the same Raiwind road. Police said that three persons of a family died on the spot when a truck ran over a motorcycle early yesterday. The victims were identified as Kashif, his son Kashif Riaz and wife Nasim Bibi.

An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of over speeding. He said the brick-loaded truck hit the bike all of a sudden at the crossing. The driver managed to escape from the scene. The police impounded the truck and were investigating the incident.