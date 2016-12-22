LAHORE - A local court yesterday awarded three-month and 15-day imprisonment to an Indian citizen due to overstay in Pakistan.

Police produced Rehan-ur-Rehman, the Indian citizen before Judicial Magistrate Ajmal Khan and pleaded that he committed violation of laws by staying in Pakistan more than the period he was allowed at the time of visa.

At this, the court awarded him imprisonment of three months and fifteen days. After undergoing the awarded punishment, the Indian citizen would be deported.