LAHORE: Begum Nawaz Tiwana, wife of former PIA chairman-cum managing director, passed away yesterday. Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held today after Asar prayers at their ancestral home in Hadali, District Khushab. Qul will be held at Hadali at 11:30am on Friday at their residence 33-V, Street No 1, DHA, Lahore.