LAHORE - The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab retrieved 94 kanal commercial and residential land from the squatters in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Housing Scheme Lahore.

OPC Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt informed that Regional Office OPF, Lahore, filed a complaint with the OPC that some elements had illegally occupied its land in OPF Housing Scheme since long. These occupants had also demolished OPF boundary for the last six years and had also been constantly threatening the OPF staff. VC OPC informed that a special team headed by Director (Legal) Raja Muhammad Zubair was constituted to get the OPF property vacated; and with the help of police authorities, the occupied land was retrieved successfully.

Butt further informed that occupants posed severe resistance and also opened fire but they had to vacate the land as OPC was persistently pursuing the case. FIR has been registered against seven unknown culprits found involved in the firing incident.