Pakistan will have to talk to new US administration in the business jargon because the President-elect, Donald Trump was primarily a businessman who challenged traditional ways of thinking and won.

“Trump will not be interested in human rights. He will be concerned more about material gains, business and trade than anything else,” Pakistan’s ex-foreign minister Khurshid Mehmud Kasuri said yesterday. Addressing a seminar on Pak-Us relations under new US administration at Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan (HNPIP), the ex-foreign minister said that Pakistan will have to adopt a totally different approach while dealing with the US on different issues.

Director, HNPIP, Absar Abdul Ali moderated the seminar also addressed by Qayyum Nizami and Dr Ejaz Butt.

In the new situation, Kasuri urged the need for a balanced foreign policy devised after consulting all the stakeholders including the military and the ISI. He said there was no denying the fact that intelligence agencies do have a role in the foreign policy of big powers.

He also supported the popular demand for appointment of a full-time foreign minister.

“After the prime minister, country’s foreign minister is the only important office whom the world recognizes as its face”. All the foreign ministers, he added, fight for their country’s interests by cultivating friendly relations with different countries.

“We are a big nation, a nuclear power with one of the strongest armies in the world besides having a population majority of which comprises the youth”, he said, adding that only an able foreign minister could project such a good image of the country at the international level.

Khurshid said that India was doing terrorism in held Kashmir, but Pakistan did not have a full-time foreign minister to highlight it at the world foras.

Talking about the US foreign policy under Trump administration, he said that Pakistan’s nuclear program, Pak-China collaboration, Indo-China relations and its dealings with Russia will continue to remain under the spotlight but with a different approach this time.

He said Trump wanted friendly relations with Russia as he has stated this many a time. He said he had heard people saying that US and China were enemies. “They don’t know that there is 600b dollar trade between them and they will never fight to harm their interests gained through mutual trade.

“In foreign relations, countries don’t have friends or foes; it is all about protecting their national interests.”, he affirmed. Kasuri said it would be interesting to see the US response towards an emerging axis of three countries-Pakistan, China and Russia- against Taliban as the three powers would not like permanent US bases in Afghanistan.

He was of the view that Taliban don’t listen to Pakistani authorities any more but the world perception was different. We need to project the right perception, he added.

He said Pakistan will remain important to the US and other world nations due to its proximity with Afghanistan, presence of Taliban and the ISIS factor. Responding a query that president Trump wanted role in Kashmir issue, he said it was a good sign, but it will be possible only if both the countries agreed to US mediation.

He also said there was no ideal solution of Kashmir issue and both Pakistan and Indian should be clear about it.