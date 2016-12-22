LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that prosperity at the national level cannot be achieved without the success of all units of the state.

Every province of Pakistan has equal right over the country. Progress of Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and other areas will lead to development and prosperity of Pakistan, the chief minister said while addressing a 78-member delegation of students of Gawadar, Balochistan here yesterday. He also distributed laptops among the visiting students.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan on the basis of area and people of the province are patriotic and also played an important role in the creation of Pakistan. He said Pakistan comprises four provinces as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan which all are knitted together in the strong bounds of love, brotherhood and sincerity. They all share their joys and sorrows.

He said that merit and justice is the secret which helps promote mutual love and amity. While lauding the role played by Baloch leaders in the achievement of the country, the chief minister said, unfortunately, people of Balochistan had harbored some misunderstandings over the last 70 years. The grievances of the Baloch people, however, should have been redressed.

The chief minister said despite certain allegations leveled on Punjab, the present government had tried to counter them through practical and sincere efforts based on justice. He said that under NFC Award of 2009-10 Punjab government gave Rs 11 billion from its annual share to Balochistan and as such surrendered a total of Rs 55 billion to Balochistan in five years.

The chief minister said that Punjab government has also included boy and girl students of Balochistan and other federal units in its educational programmes as it believes that Pakistan is the common country of people of all provinces and collective efforts are needed for its progress and prosperity.

He also announced sending ten boy and girl students of Gawadar to China selected on merit basis for learning Chinese language and said that the quota of students of Balochistan in educational institutions of Punjab will also be enhanced and decision will soon be taken in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif said Balochis true and patriotic Pakistanis the role played by Baloch tribal leaders in Pakistan Movement endorsed this fact. Since inception of the country, he said, the Balochhad some genuine complaints against the federation and misunderstandings which were natural to anyone when one would not get equal treatment.

He said that there is no doubt that Balochistan was neglected during last 70 years however, it is still a very important part of Pakistan. He said that solution of genuine problems of Balochistan was and will always be responsibility of federal government. However, he said, efforts have been made to some extent for coping with the challenges and solution of problems of Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said that dictator General Pervez Musharraf who raised the slogan of Pakistan First could not achieve NFC Award as consensus could not be developed on NFC Award during his ten years’ dictatorship and he was compelled to given an interim award. He said that it was the political leadership which through mutual consultations achieved NFC Award in 2009-10.

He said that federal government, chief ministers of the four provinces and finance ministers of that time achieved NFC Award and had the whole leadership not been on one page, it would not have been possible.

Shehbaz Sharif said that under NFC Award Balochistan got largest resources for the first time and its funds increased by 100 percent. He said that as a Pakistani he can say with pride that Punjab played a key role in meeting financial needs of Balochistan.

He said that boy and girl students of all units of Pakistan have also been included in the programme for learning Chinese language and they will play a key role in the implementation of CPEC after learning Chinese. He said that Punjab government has also set up a school at Gawadar. He said that distribution of resources should be made on equitable basis as it is essential for speedy development as well as it is the desire of 20 crore people of the country.

The chief minister said that an investment of 51 billion dollar is being made in Pakistan under CPEC and Balochistan also has a big share. He said that Gawadar Port will accelerate economic and trade activities in the area and lakhs of job opportunities will be created.

Unfortunately, he said, a political debate has also been started on the development of Gawadar Port which is unjustified. He said that progress of Gawadar will benefit the local people and propaganda on this account is against the solidarity and integrity of the country.

He said that opposition to this project is totally unjustified. He said that it is a good news for people of Balochistan that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also got a 40-km long metro bus service project for Quetta included in CPEC and decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting in Beijing.

The chief minister said that students are future of Pakistan and have to restore the image of the country in the comity of nations. He said that they should pay attention to their studies and become doctors, engineers, professors, bankers and prove their mettle as well as promote philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that peace has been restored in the country and it is a result of the decision taken jointly by military and political leadership in 2013 under which operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched against terrorists. He said that Pak Army, police, security institutions and citizens have rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism and this menace will be rooted out. He said that Pakistani society did not have trends like extremism and militancy till 70s and this menace took roots in the 80s and there are number of causes for it.

Shehbaz Sharif said that earlier Pakistani society was tolerant and accommodating. He said that there is no room for terrorism and extremism in the Pakistan of the Quaid. He said that an airport is also being constructed in Gawadar under CPEC besides an industrial estate will be set up where investment of billions of dollars will be made. Responding to a question he said, future of fishermen of Gawadar is bright as due to CPEC latest technology will be introduced and foreign exchange will also come.

Replying to the demand of a student that there is shortage of teachers in Gawadar Institute of Technology and technology teachers from Punjab should be sent, the Chief Minister said that he will talk to Prime Minister and send five teachers instead of three.

Students from Gawadar while expressing their views paid rich tributes to Chief Minister for his efforts for the progress and development of Punjab. They also thanked the Chief Minister and Punjab government for their hospitality.