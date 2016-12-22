LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday barred the Punjab government from directly issuing developments funds to the members of the provincial assembly.

The court held that the funds be issued in the name of development projects rather than the names of the members of the legislative assembly.

Shunila Ruth, a PTI member of provincial assembly, had filed the petition through her counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka and pleaded that the Punjab government issued development funds to its members of the provincial assembly and committed discrimination with the opposition members. The petitioner said that law did not allow such kind of discrimination. She alleged that the funds for development projects were being issued to the members of the assembly who belonged to the ruling party. A law officer opposed the petition saying that funds could be issued to the members of the assembly under the law.

He said no discrimination was committed with the members of the opposition.

After hearing both sides, the court allowed Intra Court Appeal of the petitioner lady and barred the government from directly issuing funds to the members of the assembly.