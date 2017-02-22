LAHORE - Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab will register all barbers, hair dresser and beauticians across the province.

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Additional Secretary (Admin) Adnan Zafar Khan yesterday. Representatives of Punjab AIDS Control Program and Punjab Hepatitis Control Program attended the meeting.

The department will provide free Hepatitis B vaccination to all staff at registered outlets. Following the registration, a mass awareness program will also be conducted.

The All Pakistan Hairdressers and Beauticians Association has already assured full support to the two programs for the initiative.

The project will be carried out jointly by the Punjab AIDS Control and Punjab Hepatitis Control Program. After a pilot in Lahore, the project will be extended to the rest of the province.