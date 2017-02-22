LAHORE - Investigators yesterday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders who were wanted to the police in two different blind murder cases.

Police officer Syed Karrar Hussain told reporters that the suspects were involved in the blind murder cases registered with Nolakha and Data Darbar police stations. The suspects were identified by police as Zulfikar Ali alias Hero, Gulla Din, and Muhammad Nawaz. During initial investigations, Zulfikar Ali alias Hero told the police that he had murdered 18-year-old Naeem in the limits of Data Darbar police as the teen rejected his “friendship” proposal. Similarly, Gulla Din confessed to police his involvement in the killing of Khan Zaman. The Nolakha police had registered the murder case of Zaman. To a question, the officer said that the police investigators were directed to investigate blind murder cases thoroughly so that the killers could be brought to justice.