LAHORE - A writ petition yesterday was filed in the Lahore High Court seeking disqualification of Abdur Rehman Kanju son of former state minister Siddique Kanju, who was elected as Member of the National Assembly from NA-155, Lodharan. Safdar Gillani, a voter of the constituency, filed the petition and stated that Kanju did not meet the criteria of a public office holder described under Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution. He alleged that the MNA obtained fabricated academic certificates and also filed nomination papers with fake name.