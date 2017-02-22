LAHORE - A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by his relative as they clashed outside their house in Shera Kot police precincts yesterday. The alleged killer was arrested by police soon after the incident.

The deceased later was identified as Naveed. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police said that Naveed was repeatedly stabbed by his cousin Ilyas as they fought over some dispute in the street. Naveed was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to wounds later. The alleged killer managed to escape from the crime scene.

The Shera Kot police filed a murder case against Ilyas on the complaint of father of the victim. The station house officer last night told this reporter that the accused, Ilyas, was arrested during a police operation. Further investigations were underway.

WOMAN, TODDLER DIE

AS TRACTOR TROLLEY HITS BIKE

A woman and her five-months-old son died while the husband wounded critically when a tractor trolley bumped into a motorcycle in Nishtar Colony police area late Tuesday night, police said. The driver managed to escape from the scene while the police impounded the tractor-trolley.

Naila Bibi riding on a motorcycle along with her husband Khalid and son Haseeb was on her way home when a tractor-trolley hit their two-wheeler on the Ferozpur road. As a result, the lady and her son died on the spot. Khalid was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The police were investigating the incident.