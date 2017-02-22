LAHORE - Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Sewan Lamsal Adhikari visited Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/Lahore General Hospital yesterday.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab briefed the ambassador about steps, priorities and targets of Punjab government in health sector. He said that doctors trained from PGMI were serving throughout the world and earning good name for Pakistan.

Nepalese students admitted at PGMI were also present on this occasion.

Nepalese Ambassador lauded the role of PGMI for imparting specialized medical training to the doctors of Nepal in various subjects. He also praised the role of faculty of PGMI for imparting quality training to doctors from Nepal. He hoped that this cooperation would further improve in future.

Minister chairs FJMU meeting

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University/Sir Ganga Ram Hospital yesterday.

The meeting discussed financial matters of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Shahdra Teaching Hospital.

The syndicate approved adopting financial rules of autonomous medical institutions for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for interim period. In the meantime, services of a consultant will be hired for forming rules for the hospital.

Kh Salman Rafiq directed Medical Superintendent Shahdra Teaching Hospital to expedite the process of procurement of medical equipment.