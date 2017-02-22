LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday disposed of a petition challenging Pakistan Bar Council’s order for holding high court bar’s annual election manually.

During the hearing in Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah’s chamber, election board chairman Javed Iqbal Raja told the judge that the candidates have reached consensus to hold it through both ways paper ballot as well as biometric system.

Sardar Khurram Latif Khosa, one of the four candidates for the president’s slot, had moved the petition saying that Pakistan Bar Council ordered manual polling for the LHCBA election unlawfully. He told the court that the PBC had no power to interfere in the affairs of the high court bar association.

Eleven out of 14 candidates were in favour of biometric polling process, Khosa had said.

Earlier, a candidate of Hamid Khan argued that the general house have given approval of holding bar’s election through biometric system two years ago.

The Election of the Lahore High Court Bar Association would be held on Feb 25 wherein around 21481 members of the bar would exercise their power to vote to elect their new leadership for year 2017-18. Some 13,000 members have registered themselves with biometric system.