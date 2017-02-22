LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PML-N government following the motto of ‘humanity first’ is taking every step to improve the living standard of the masses.

“The PML-N is working on the lines of ‘humanity first’ and the government as such has taken every possible step to improve the living standard of less privileged associates of our society,” the chief minister said while talking to MNA Aalim Daad Lalika who called on him here yesterday.

He said that not only the mega development projects of billion rupees have provided relief to public but also billions in it were saved by opting transparency police. He boasted that every projects being initiated under the vibrant leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif is a self-explanatory precedent of standard, speed and transparency.

Government efforts to strengthen the economic foundations of country have been proved fruitful as foreign investment brought into country has opened vast employment opportunities, he added. He CM said that even International Organisations have acknowledged good governance, transparent policies and splendid performance of Punjab government.

He vowed to overcome Energy Crises very soon and achieve the ultimate progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

KPC STAFF DISMISSED

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday dismissed all employees of the Lahore Knowledge Park Company (KPC) who were appointed in violation of the merit set for the relevant job.

The chief minister during a long hour meeting reviewed in detail various matters of Lahore Knowledge Park Company (KPC). Chairman CM Inspection Committee presented report which highlighted embezzlement in the process of tracking down of recruitments in the company.

The CM while taking strict notice reprimanded KPC CEO on account of negligence and directed to terminate all against the merit recruitments immediately also dismiss all those who were hired violating merit.

Speaking on the occasion he said that Punjab government has promoted merit at every front without compromising over transparency and virtue so none of the Government officer is allowed to go against it. He directed all government officers to abide by the rules and regulations otherwise strict action would be taken against those who misuse public chattels.

He sought report on misappropriations in KPC Lahore within seven days so that guilty ones could be identified and held responsible. Concerned departments should keep an eye on government companies as such violation is not tolerable at any cost and if any such imprudence happens in future concerned secretaries and members of boards of companies will be held accountable, he added.

The CM said that Punjab government has established board members comprising of endowed folks and it is their responsibility now to ensure the smoothness and transparency of all matters. He said that strict action to be taken against those who will turn back to the high standards set by Punjab Government. Shehbaz Sharif said that he encourages best human resources hired at merit as no one can impeach at our transparent policies for the billion rupees mega projects.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Chief Secretary, Chairman Chief Minister's inspection team, Chairman planning Development and officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

CHARSADDA BLAST CONDEMNED

Shehbaz Sharif has said that the dastardly acts of terrorism cannot demoralise the nation.

The chief minister said this while strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack at Charsadah and mourned over the loss of precious human lives. While expressing solidarity with bereaved families, Chief Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest departed souls in eternal peace and grant quick recovery for those who injured in this incident.

He said that these attacks of terrorists need to be condemned as much as possible as terrorists are enemies of whole humanity however such coward incidents can’t demoralize.

Enemies can’t shatter our determination with such coward acts and we pledge to stand again with more passion to curb the scourge of terrorism and extremism with coordinated efforts, he added.