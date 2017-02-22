LAHORE - Rasm-e-Qul for noted writer, playwright and poet Muhammad Hussain Shad was held in Iqbal Town yesterday.

Muhammad Hussain Shad passed away on Sunday. His son Waqar Hussain is Secretary Workers Welfare Board Punjab. People from all walks of life including Secretary Implementation and Coordination Punjab Farasat Iqbal, Additional Secretaries Finance Mubashir and Nawaz Khalid Arby, DG Labor attended the prayer.

Journalists and writers like Dr Ajmal Niazi, Dr Pervaiz, Asghar Nadeem Syed and politicians attended the Qul at Sutluj Block at his residence. Shad wrote many books on Punjabi fiction, ghazals, and biography of writer Dildar Pervaiz Bhatti.

He also wrote dramas for PTV. He was writing his biography and fell ill in the age of 80 years.