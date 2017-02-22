LAHORE - Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera yesterday directed his department to call a meeting of the promotion board to decide the cases of traffic wardens within one month. The police chief strictly directed that no further delay would be tolerated and the pending cases for promotion of traffic wardens should be decided at the earliest. The IGP stated this while chairing a meeting at the central police office Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Additional-IGP Usman Khattak, Arif Nawaz, Arif Mushtaq, Shoaib Dastgir, DIG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Farooq Mazhar, DIG Salman Chaudhry, AIG Waqar Abbasi and SSP (SPU) Imran Mehmood were also present in the meeting. The traffic wardens who qualify for promotions to the next grade should immediately be promoted after fixation of service structure. The IGP directed DIG Traffic Farooq Mazhar to submit brief summary of seats vacated after completion of seniority list, and in result of promotions granted through promotion board meeting.

Meanwhile, the IGP directed the police to make monitoring system of police training centers more effective to check performance of the trainee police officials. This will ensure better professional training of police personnel. IGP further said that the senior officers should regularly visit the training centers of Punjab to monitor progress of training courses. Security of the training centers should also be given top priority and regular monitoring of security arrangements should be ensured.