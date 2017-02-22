IN COMING DAYS

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II

Comer to Witness

Taseer Art Gallery will exhibit new artworks of Damon Kowasrsky featuring collaborative prints with Mathew Greentree on February 27, 2017 at 5 ppm at 8, Arif Jan Road, Lahore Cantt.

Lahore Pets Carnival

Lahore Pets Carnival brings you to exhibit your pet dogs and cats on Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM at Model Town Whites Cricket Club/Academy at E/F Block Model Town.

Khas Premier designer lawn

Khas designer lawn cordially invited to the lunch on eve of new designs lawn on Wednesday March 1, 2017 from 5pm

to 8 pm.