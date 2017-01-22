LAHORE - Instead of complying with the order of Punjab Chief Secretary by reporting to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed is still holding the office of Director General Health Services.

As per the notification issued on January 13, the chief secretary had directed Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed to relinquish his charge as DG Health and immediately report to the P&SHD. Instead of giving charge to the senior most director, Dr Syed continued to hold the office of DG Health even till yesterday.

During the entire week, he continued to stay in the office till late in the evening to clear backlog, mostly allowing transfer/posting of officials on lucrative seats.

“More than a dozen transfer/posting orders have been issued during the last week,” said an official who wanted not to be named. “Large scale posting/transfer is aimed at obliging the blue eyed officers,” he added.