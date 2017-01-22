LAHORE - The committee headed by the Chief Ministers Inspection Team (CMIT) chairman has been investigating the stents scam which surfaced last week. The committee has summoned all the stakeholders including the doctors of the Mayo Hospital, companies providing the stents along with the record. After completing the investigation, the committee would submit its report to the chief minister. Last week, after a sting operation, the Federal Investigation Agency had seized unbranded stents worth Rs 40 million from Mayo Hospital, with sources claiming that employees of the hospital were also involved in the scam.

Following the raid, the government woke up to the serious issue and constituted several committees on different level to probe the sale of illegal and smuggled stents in major public hospitals.