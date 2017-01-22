LAHORE - A transgender was stabbed to death by a man in Mozang area late on Friday.

Police said Adnan visited Ali Raza, the transgender, at the latter’s flat late Friday night where he slit the wrist of his ‘friend’ after an exchange of harsh word over some issue.

Police reached the spot and arrested Adnan before he could escape the crime scene. The body was shifted to morgue for a post-mortem.

Police said they will launch an investigation on the request of deceased’s relatives.

Marriage halls sealed

The Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority yesterday sealed 10 marriage halls along Ferozepur Road for violation of building by-laws.

The minimum plot size required for constructing a marriage hall is four kanals and two kanals of land have to be left vacant for parking vehicles. However, none of these marriage halls had fulfilled the said requirements. The owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings at site.

The sealed marriage halls included Taj Mehal, Prince Hall, New Prince, Challet Marriage Hall, Sooraj Marriage Hall, Tariq Lawn, Shahid Marriage, Naqshbandi Hall, Star Gate and Dewan-i-Akbari.

Moreover, on Saturday, the LDA demolished boundary walls of Madina View Society, an illegal housing scheme, at the boundary of LDA City, foundations of two buildings, a security check post and security gate of scheme.

Another building was also demolished which was being built along the newly constructed access road to the scheme from Ferozepur Road. Meanwhile, the authority sealed 11 buildings in Johar Town, Wapda Town, Quaid-e-Azam Town and New Garden Town for illegal commercial use.