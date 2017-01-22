LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif yesterday held a meeting with Governor Rafique Rajwana and discussed matters of mutual interest including law and order situation and the development projects in the province.

Talking to the governor, the chief minister said that that the politics of the PML-N is based on the selfless service to the people and providing them relief. “Public welfare is our priority agenda. A major program of public welfare and development is under way.

“The government is working day and night to rid the country of different crises, including energy deficiency. We will fulfil our promise of reliving the people of energy crisis,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

During the meeting, the CM said the development and prosperity of Southern Punjab was dear to him.

Governor Rafique Rajwana told the CM that the people have full faith in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

He also lauded the extraordinary talent of CM Shehbaz in speedy completion of development projects in the province.

‘LOCAL BODIES NURSERIES

OF DEMOCRACY’

Separately, the CM held a meeting to review different issues with regard to making local body governments more powerful.

Addressing the meeting, he said that local bodies system is very useful for solving the problems of the people at the grassroots; and the local bodies governments have been functional in the Punjab. “Local bodies are nurseries of the democracy,” Shehbaz said, adding that the Punjab government has increased the resources of local bodies’ institutions to the tune of billions of rupees through provincial finance commission award.

He further said that the development budget of the local bodies will be increased to make them financially independent and their development budget would be enhanced for the development projects.

He urged the local bodies’ representatives to play an effective role in providing basic amenities to the people as well as solutions of their problems.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanuallah, Manshaullah Butt, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Kh. Imran Nazir, and Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, and MNAs Hamza Shahbaz, Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad, Danial Aziz, and senior officers attended the meeting.

‘PUBLIC APPROVAL SPEAKS OF

PML-N SUCCESS’

Meanwhile, the chief minister held separate meetings with his party leaders Talal Chaudhary and Daniyal Aziz in which the PML-N leaders strongly criticised the Opposition, especially Imran Khan and his party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that the public approval to the metro bus system speaks for success of this project.

He added that the elements criticising the public welfare projects without any reason are enemies of public development and prosperity. “Opponents of the development do not want that the people get prosper and the country developed,” the CM stated.

Hitting at the Pakistan People’s Party, Shehbaz Sharif said that the former rulers increased the problems of the people with their plunder and corruption instead of reliving the people of their problems. “Where a handful of elements are continuously opposing the development of the ordinary people, we would continue the development process of public welfare,” he added.

The CM said that the nation stands with politics of transparency, honesty and public welfare; and the PML-N has always sustained these qualities. “The PML-N government has always given priority to national interests, and personal interests have no value before the interests of Pakistan.”