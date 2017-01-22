LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said PTI chairman Imran Khan will not succeed in overthrowing the PML-N government and removing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“After failure in achieving the target through November 2 sit-in in Islamabad, Imran Khan is now taking a chance through judicial forum,” Rana Sanaullah told the media yesterday with reference to the PTI chairman’s plea before the Supreme Court on Panamagate. In his interaction with journalists before the Punjab Assembly session due on Monday, the law minister said Imran Khan will never succeed in his ‘nefarious designs’ against the government and the prime minister. Sana said the PML-N has complete confidence in the judges of the apex court hearing the case that their decision will be based on justice.

The minister, tracing from the history, said that the people never accepted a decision wherein a popular leadership of a country was removed through administrative or judicial means. He cited the murder case trial against former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his execution through the court order and said Bhutto was put to gallows but the people again elected his party to power in 1988 elections. In a same way, Nawaz Sharif’s government was removed in 1999 and a sitting prime minister was tagged with plane hijacking, Sana said.

Later on, the Sharifs were forced to leave the country but when they returned to the country after elapse of 11 years, people reposing tremendous confidence in them put them back to the rule with heavy mandate, the minister told the media.

“Now Nawaz Sharif, on being elected prime minister the third time, is actively serving the masses,” he added. In the context of November 2 protest of the PTI, Sanaullah said: “After Imran Khan faced frustration from the ‘umpire’ on raising finger against the PML-N government, he is now out to tell lies against the PM outside the court to influence the judicial proceedings.”“Imran Khan has to respond to the charges and the revelations made against him by PTI former President Javed Hashmi, whom he termed a serious and the seasoned politician. If Hashmi has told a lie, Imran Khan must take action against him and he has said the truth then,” Sana stated. “Iman Khan must be called to account.”

To a question on PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad, the PML-N leader said it was impressive. However, he objected to the language used by Bilawal Bhutto during his address to the rally in Faisalabad.

Where the minister welcomed political activities of the PPP chairman, he said PPP’s chance of coming into power in 2018 election quite was bleak.