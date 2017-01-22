LAHORE - JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has given an advice to US President Donald Trump to make amends for the past mistakes of the US governments and extend a hand of friendship to Islam and the Muslims as the world could not afford fresh confrontation or mischief at this stage.

Addressing a workers convention at Shadbagh, the JI leader said that Trump’s threat to wipe out “radical Islam” was nothing more than realisation of US humiliation against the Muslim world. “Islam is a religion of peace, love and respect for human beings. But the western thinkers had coined the terms of radicalism, extremism, and political Islam after the defeat of the western civilization and system, to present Islam as a grave threat,” he stated.

Baloch also highlighted that the Republican candidate, during his election campaign, had alleged his rival Democrats formed the major terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and IS.