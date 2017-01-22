LAHORE - A PTI candidate for lady councillor was killed over family feud in Shahdara, police said yesterday.

According to a private TV channel, Shahida Perveen was sleeping when her brother-in-law along with his four accomplices unleashed a gun attack, killing her on the spot. Gulzar, the alleged killer, is at large and police have launched a hunt for his arrest.

The body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Reportedly, the children of Gulzar were residing in Shahida’s house. Gulzar got an abduction case against Shahida, while the latter also booked the accused over rape and other criminal cases, police said.

Online news agency reported that Gulzar and Shahida had been having a major feud for the past two years.